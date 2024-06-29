Red Sox Claim Ex-Astros Flamethrower To Help Add Needed Pitching Depth
The Boston Red Sox added some intriguing depth on Saturday afternoon.
Boston has been looking for ways to add more pitching with big-league upside and did so on Saturday by claiming young fireballer Alex Speas from the Houston Astros, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"The Red Sox claimed right-handed reliever Alex Speas off waivers from the Astros and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday," Smith said. "The 26-year-old throws hard. He was up to 100.4 mph with his fastball in three major league outings for Texas last year. He reached 99.7 mph with his fastball in one major league outing for the Astros this year.
"Command is an issue though. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has walked 22 batters in 21 ⅔ innings in Triple-A this year with three different organizations (Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, and Astros). In all, he has a 10.38 ERA, 2.26 WHIP, 31 strikeouts, 22 walks, and a .303 batting average against in 21 relief outings at the Triple-A level in 2024. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 127 minor league outings (14 starts)."
Speas' numbers may not jump off the page, but he is someone to look out for. He's just 26 years old and boasts a blistering fastball. His command may not be great, but Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey has shown this year that he can get the most out of seemingly any hurler.
The young fireballer has something you can't teach with his fastball. If he could improve his control in the minors, maybe he could help Boston out this season.
