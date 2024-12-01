Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Projected To Get $3.2M Deal; Should Boston Reunite?
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to fill this offseason but one that hasn't gotten a whole lot of attention so far has been the bullpen.
Boston did make a move by signing veteran reliever Justin Wilson, but more needs to be done. The Red Sox's bullpen had the 24th-ranked ERA at 4.39. Clearly, adding just one hurler isn't going to fix things.
Plus, bright spots like Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin are available on the open market and could sign elsewhere.
Boston needs to take the bullpen seriously this offseason and add multiple arms that can be trusted in high-leverage situations. A reunion with a former fan-favorite could make some sense to help with this issue.
Former Red Sox fireballer Joe Kelly is available on the open market after winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers this fall.
Spotrac is currently projecting him to receive a one-year deal this winter worth roughly $3.2 million. His numbers weren't great in 2024 with a 4.78 ERA, but he was in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity. Last year, he began the season with the Chicago White Sox and then returned to Los Angeles. In his final 11 appearances of the 2023 season, he logged a 1.74 ERA.
Injuries played a role in his 2024 performance. Because of this, should Boston consider bringing him back at least for Spring Training to see what he has left in the tank? He's a familiar option who could add some swing-and-miss stuff.
The Red Sox should first look at the top of the free agent bullpen market in players like Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, but it could also make sense to consider a reunion.
