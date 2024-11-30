Blue Jays Suggested As Fit For Red Sox $32M Star Likely To Leave
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Boston Red Sox lose a key pitcher this offseason.
Boston's bullpen struggled overall in 2024, but there were some bright spots. Four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen unsurprisingly was a positive for the Red Sox. He logged a 3.29 ERA across 54 appearances and had a 62-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 54 2/3 innings pitched. Jansen also tallied 27 saves.
The Red Sox signed him to a two-year, $32 million deal ahead of the 2023 season and he has been solid for the team. But, his stint in Boston has featured almost consistent trade rumors and it has been reported on numerous occasions that he isn't expected to sign a new deal with Boston in free agency.
Just Baseball's Leo Morgenstern put together a list of hypothetical fits for Jansen and one team that he mentioned was the rival Toronto Blue Jays.
"According to FanGraphs WAR, the Blue Jays had the least productive bullpen in baseball last season – by more than two whole wins," Morgenstern said. "In fact, fWAR suggests the 2024 Blue Jays had the worst bullpen since the 2016 Cincinnati Reds. That needs to change if Toronto is going to get back on track. One of the many bullpen problems the Blue Jays dealt with was an uncharacteristically poor performance from Jordan Romano.
"After he struggled through the first two months of the year, an elbow injury ended his season in May. The Blue Jays non-tendered Romano last week, officially opening up the closer job for next season. A 74-88 record this past season means the Jays will have to convince Jansen they’re serious about contending in 2025. If they can do that, he’d be a great fit at the back of the ‘pen."
Jansen is one of the best closers in baseball history and clearly can still help a team. Toronto has a need at closer, but it is unclear if Jansen would be interested in going there.
