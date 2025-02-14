Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Compares Alex Bregman To Boston Legend

The Red Sox certainly should be happy right now

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are going to have a new All-Star at their disposal in 2025.

Boston reportedly signed former Houston Astros All-Star and team legend Alex Bregman on Wednesday night. The Red Sox already seemed like they were about to take a step forward in 2025 but now their ceiling is even higher.

Bregman is a star who will provide great offense, top-tier defense, and leadership in the clubhouse. He is everything the Red Sox could've hoped for and manager Alex Cora couldn't say enough good things about him. He even compared Bregman to Boston legend Dustin Pedroia in a clip shared by NESN.

"As a person, he’s a kid that I really respect," Cora said. "We went through a lot for a while there. We have a good relationship. He’s very similar to Dustin (Pedroia) as far as the ‘baseball rat’ that he is. We'll see what happens."

That's some pretty high praise from Cora who obviously spent time together with Bregman when they were both with the Astros organization.

Bregman is expected to take over second base this season and should give the team the most stability it has had at the spot since Pedroia. He's a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, and Gold Glove Award winner.

He's been a third baseman for the most part throughout his career but it has been reported that he will move over to second base. An infield featuring Triston Casas, Bregman, Trevor Story, and Rafael Devers certainly is great on paper if they can stay healthy.

More MLB: How Red Sox's Alex Bregman Deal Is Helped By Nick Pivetta's Padres Deal

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News