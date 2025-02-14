Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Compares Alex Bregman To Boston Legend
The Boston Red Sox are going to have a new All-Star at their disposal in 2025.
Boston reportedly signed former Houston Astros All-Star and team legend Alex Bregman on Wednesday night. The Red Sox already seemed like they were about to take a step forward in 2025 but now their ceiling is even higher.
Bregman is a star who will provide great offense, top-tier defense, and leadership in the clubhouse. He is everything the Red Sox could've hoped for and manager Alex Cora couldn't say enough good things about him. He even compared Bregman to Boston legend Dustin Pedroia in a clip shared by NESN.
"As a person, he’s a kid that I really respect," Cora said. "We went through a lot for a while there. We have a good relationship. He’s very similar to Dustin (Pedroia) as far as the ‘baseball rat’ that he is. We'll see what happens."
That's some pretty high praise from Cora who obviously spent time together with Bregman when they were both with the Astros organization.
Bregman is expected to take over second base this season and should give the team the most stability it has had at the spot since Pedroia. He's a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, and Gold Glove Award winner.
He's been a third baseman for the most part throughout his career but it has been reported that he will move over to second base. An infield featuring Triston Casas, Bregman, Trevor Story, and Rafael Devers certainly is great on paper if they can stay healthy.
More MLB: How Red Sox's Alex Bregman Deal Is Helped By Nick Pivetta's Padres Deal