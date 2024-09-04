Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Slugger To Be Available Soon With Reunion Possible
The Boston Red Sox will need to add some right-handed offense to the middle of the lineup this winter.
Boston's offense has been lefty-heavy all season and it has led to some issues. The Red Sox still are in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot but time is starting to run out. Boston's offense has been extremely cold lately and the club will need to look to add this winter.
One old friend could be available this winter as MLB.com's Will Leitch predicted that slugger Justin Turner will be one of nine players who "could be saying goodbye" this winter.
"Justin Turner, 1B, Mariners," Leitch said. "Current age: 39. It has been quite a journey for Turner, who was a struggling, disappointing Mets prospect before heading to Chavez Ravine to become a spiritual leader -- and consistently underrated hitter -- for the Dodgers for nearly a decade. He has done nothing but hit his entire career (he hasn’t had a below-average OPS+ for 13 straight years, including this one), and he has made every lineup he has been in better. Also, did you remember that he started his career with the Orioles? (I didn’t)."
Turner was fantastic in 2023 with the Red Sox, but they decided to go in a different direction. Boston will have to make plenty of tough decisions this winter and if a spot opens up, maybe a reunion with Turner could end up making some sense at the right price.
