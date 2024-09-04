Red Sox Could Get Needed Reinforcements With Star Slugger Very Soon
The Boston Red Sox's offense certainly hasn't been a high-octane machine lately.
Boston is fighting for an American League Wild Card spot but it hasn't been doing itself any favors lately. The Red Sox currently are 4 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final American League Wild Card spot.
The Red Sox are running out of time and need to improve the offense quickly if they want to gain some ground in the standings. Luckily, it sounds like a reinforcement could be on the way. The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported that he has heard that Saturday could be the possible return date of star shortstop Trevor Story.
"(Manager Alex Cora) said Story does not necessarily need to play nine innings in a minor league game before being activated," Abraham said. "Keep hearing Saturday."
Story was expected to miss the rest of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in April. He somehow has made a great recovery and currently is on a minor league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
He has appeared in two games so far with Worcester and has collected two base hits in seven at-bats, including one double. The Red Sox need a spark and the fact that Story has beaten the odds and likely will be back in the big leagues this season certainly is a surprise. Hopefully, the team will find a way to rally around him and get back in the win column.
