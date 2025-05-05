Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Would Be Risky Reunion For Boston
The Boston Red Sox have a clear need right now and an old friend is right there for the taking.
Boston’s first base position is wide open with Triston Casas set to be out for a while. The Red Sox have Romy González as the main guy right now, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see some sort of move get done and one guy who is available is former Boston slugger Bobby Dalbec.
He was designated for assignment on Sunday by the Chicago White Sox after slashing .222/.333/.278 with one RBI.
Now, this isn’t to say Dalbec should be the team’s No. 1 first baseman, at least at this moment. But, he’s someone with experience in Boston and who would be very cheap if the team placed a waiver claim on him. He could be a short term option while the team gets its bearings in order.
The Red Sox are a team that has high expectations for the 2025 season. Losing Casas hurts and it’s clear something needs to be done about first base now and likely for the rest of the season. Last year, the Red Sox responded to an injury to Casas by bringing in Dom Smith and Garrett Cooper. Smith performed better and stuck around longer. It wouldn’t hurt to take a similar approach. Bring in a guy like Dalbec and maybe someone else like Anthony Rizzo and go from there, at least in the short term.
Why not add someone who at least specializes in the position in the short term?
