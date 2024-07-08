Red Sox Could Acquire Blue Jays All-Star To Fill Biggest Deadline Need
Boston Red Sox fans should have a lot of hope right now.
Boston is in a good place despite many counting it out heading into the 2024 season. The Red Sox entered the season with very low expectations and have surpassed them all so far this season. While this is the case, there still is a lot of season to go and Boston needs some help in the starting rotation.
The Red Sox have a lot of exciting, young talent and have a chance to make it back to the postseason but adding a veteran starter to shore up the rotation should be done.
The trade deadline will be here in just a few weeks and one player who could fit exactly what Boston needs is All-Star Chris Bassitt. The Toronto Blue Jays look like they are going to sell this summer and Bassitt was called the second-best starter who could be available, although a deal is unlikely, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The (New York Yankees) killer (0.82 ERA lifetime against) could interest the (Baltimore Orioles), but like Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, he probably stays in Toronto," Heyman said. "Trade chances: Very Low."
Although Heyman said the chances of a deal are low, if the Blue Jays continue to spiral, Bassitt would be a fantastic trade option for the Red Sox.
He clearly has plenty of experience pitching in the American League East and has success against the club's biggest rival. Plus, he's under contract next season so the Red Sox would have one less issue to worry about this winter.
Toronto seems to be nearing a rebuild and Bassitt would have a lot of trade value. A deal shouldn't be ruled out.
