Red Sox Top Target Was Interested In Boston But Agent 'Butchered' Talks
The Boston Red Sox were extremely active in free agency last winter.
Boston was linked to a handful of players and although it didn't spend heavily, it did try to make moves. The Red Sox brought in Lucas Giolito and tried to make another major splash. Boston was one of the most talked about teams in the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes.
Montgomery was coming off three straight great seasons and won a World Series with the Texas Rangers last fall. He was one of the top pitchers in free agency and was linked to Boston on numerous occasions. There was a time when it seemed like the two sides would come together on a deal but it didn't end up coming to fruition.
It sounds like he was very open to Boston, but something came up in the discussions that "butchered" it, according to a conversation between him and the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo.
"Now back in Boston for the first time this season, Montgomery acknowledged he would have been interested in signing with the Red Sox while expressing disappointment with the way his free agency was handled by his former agent, Scott Boras," Cerullo said.
“I had a Zoom call with (the Red Sox), that’s really all I know. It went good,” Montgomery said. “I don’t know, obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I’m just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it.”
Montgomery certainly didn't end up getting a deal he wanted and also has struggled this season.
