Ex-Red Sox Hurler Back On Market After Being DFA'd By NL West Club
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the market.
Former Red Sox reliever Austin Davis signed with the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2024 campaign to a minor league deal and eventually worked his way back up to the big leagues after impressing with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.
Davis appeared in 29 games with the Chihuahuas and had a 3.10 ERA and a 37-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio before getting called back up to the big leagues. The veteran lefty hadn't pitched at the big league level since 2022 and made seven appearances with the Padres before being designated for assignment, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco and Darragh McDonald.
"The Padres have activated left-handers Martín Pérez and Tanner Scott, as well as right-hander Bryan Hoeing, the pitchers they acquired prior to (Tuesday's) trade deadline," Franco and McDonald said "In order to open roster spots for those three, they placed right-hander Stephen Kolek on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendonitis, optioned righty Logan Gillaspie to Triple-A El Paso and designated lefty Austin Davis for assignment.
"Davis is out of options, so a DFA was the only manner of pulling him from the MLB bullpen. The 31-year-old southpaw made seven low-leverage appearances over the past month. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) across seven innings, walking five with six strikeouts. That was the first MLB work in two years for Davis, who combined for 56 frames of 5.79 ERA ball between the Red Sox and Twins in 2022."
Clubs now will have a week to place a waiver claim on Davis or he likely will enter free agency and have the opportunity to sign with any team.
