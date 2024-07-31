Red Sox Could Take Chance On Ex-Yankees Hurler To Add Much-Needed Lefty
The Boston Red Sox certainly had a strong 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but there still is a hole in the bullpen that could use a fix.
Boston desperately needed to add to the bullpen heading into the deadline and did so by acquiring Luis García in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels and Lucas Sims in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Both veterans should give the Red Sox a boost, but neither are left-handed.
The Red Sox were in the market for bullpen help overall but already were righty-heavy. There were some rumblings that the Red Sox were looking to add a lefty -- even possibly former Miami Marlins star Tanner Scott -- but weren't able to get a deal done.
Landing García and Sims were both great moves and there still are some players who could help. One player who could make some sense is Nick Ramirez who was designated for assignment, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
"After a busy deadline day, the Dodgers cleared some space on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Nick Ramirez and right-hander Gus Varland for assignment," Polishuk said. Ramirez has previously been outrighted in his career, so if he clears waivers, he can opt to reject another outright assignment in favor of free agency.
"Ramirez came to L.A. in a trade from the Yankees back in early April, and he has a 6.35 ERA over 11 1/3 innings this season amidst several trips back and forth from the majors and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Because he has been recalled the maximum five times from the minors, Ramirez no longer be sent down again without first clearing outright waivers, so the Dodgers may be parting ways entirely by simply pursuing a DFA route."
The veteran only appeared in seven games with Los Angeles at the big league level and had a 6.35 ERA. That doesn't jump off the page. While this is the case, he shined last year as a member of the rival New York Yankees. He had a 2.66 ERA in 32 appearances with New York with a 28-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Boston could use a lefty and all they would have to do is place a claim on Ramirez. Or if he goes unclaimed, they could sign him in free agency for cheap. Why not take a chance on him?
