Ex-Red Sox Hurler DFA'd By Tigers To Make Room For Gleyber Torres
One former Boston Red Sox rival is on the move.
Boston has been facing off against Gleyber Torres as a member of the New York Yankees for years. He spent the first seven seasons of his career as a member of the Yankees and was a thorn in Boston's side.
Torres reportedly landed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers on Friday, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers and the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Free agent Gleyber Torres is in agreement with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Rogers said. "Torres had a great ALCS after a bit of down year on the power side for the Yankees. He'll start at second base for Detroit. Jon Heyman was first with the agreement."
The Tigers had to make room on the roster for Torres and did so by designating a former member of the Red Sox for assignment. Former Boston left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn was a member of the Tigers but was designated for assignment on Friday, the team announced.
"In a corresponding move for the signing of (infielder) Gleyber Torres, (left-handed pitcher) Bailey Horn has been designated for assignment," the team announced. "Our 40-man roster is now at 40."
Horn spent the 2024 season in the Red Sox's organization. He made 18 appearances at the big league level and logged a 6.50 ERA across 18 innings pitched. Horn made 21 appearances with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and had a 2.15 ERA.
