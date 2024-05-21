Ex-Red Sox Hurler Vaulted Into Closer By Committee Role With National League Foe
The Boston Red Sox will have a chance to reclaim third place in the American League East on Tuesday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
The Red Sox have not been stellar but have exceeded most people's expectations, largely due to their unexpectedly elite pitching staff.
While pitching is far from an issue in Boston, the former regime did seemingly make one mistake when they let a high-leverage reliever walk in free agency. That veteran has now been promoted into a key role for the New York Mets with closer Edwin Diaz struggling mightily to open the 2024 campaign.
"Mets are believed likely to close by committee with (Adam) Ottavino and possibly (Reed) Garrett, (Jorge) Lopez, (Jake) Diekman and others until Diaz regains his confidence (they’re hopeful it won’t be long)," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
Ottavino has a 2.95 ERA with a 26-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .167 batting average against and a 0.93 WHIP in 18 1/3 innings for the Mets.
The 38-year-old has a 2.66 ERA in 150 appearances with the Mets since departing from Boston following the 2021 season. That production certainly would have been welcomed over the last three seasons, regardless of the current youth movement taking place in the Red Sox's bullpen.
Ottavino posted a 4.21 ERA with 11 saves while serving in a set-up/emergency closer role for the 2021 Red Sox -- the last time Boston made the playoffs.
After sitting in free agency for months, Ottavino returned to New York on a discounted one-year, $4.5 million contract. A reunion certainly would have been possible this winter.
