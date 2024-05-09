Red Sox Trade Infielder To Braves Just One Week After Trading For Him
It has been a roller coaster of a season already for one former member of the Boston Red Sox.
Boston recently acquired utility man Zack Short in a trade with the New York Mets for cash considerations but he didn't last long in the organization. He appeared in just two games with Boston and didn't record a hit across seven at-bats.
The Red Sox recently designated Short for assignment, but rather than waiting for a team to possibly claim him off waivers completed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday for cash considerations, according to the club.
"The Red Sox today traded (infielder) Zack Short to the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for cash considerations," the team posted on social media.
Atlanta will be Short's third big league team already this season in a small sample size. He was claimed off waivers by the Mets ahead of the 2024 campaign and made the team's Opening Day roster. Short appeared in 10 games with the Mets before being designated for assignment and traded to the Red Sox.
He has struggled so far offensively this season but provides depth all across the diamond. Short has played in just 12 games since this season but already has seen time at second base, shortstop, third base, and designated hitter. He also has seen time at center field and right field throughout his four-year big league career.
Hopefully, he is able to get on track with the Braves and find a consistent role with the team.
