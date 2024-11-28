Ex-Red Sox Slugger Predicted To Sign Projected $50M Deal With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers already have made one massive move but they could have more up their sleeves.
Los Angeles has already been active in free agency. The Dodgers had a need in the starting rotation and filled it by signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to a reported five-year, $182 million contract.
Even after winning the World Series, there are questions about the Dodgers’ outfield now with Teoscar Hernández among the top available free agents. It’s unclear if he will be back. If he does decide to leave, the Dodgers will need to find a way to replace him.
ESPN’s David Schoenfield made a list of “one big move” each team could make this offseason and suggested that the Dodgers should sign former Boston Red Sox slugger Tyler O’Neill to a three-year, $50 million deal.
“Los Angeles Dodgers sign (outfielder) Tyler O'Neill (three years, $50 million),” Schoenfield said. “We had to pinch hit here: Our big move for the Dodgers was signing Blake Snell…and then they signed Blake Snell (or at least agreed to terms). Do the Dodgers have another major signing or trade? Sure. Re-signing Teoscar Hernández is probably the priority here, especially if they are moving Mookie Betts back to the infield.
“But the rules are we can't do that, so let's give the Dodgers another outfielder in O'Neill. He had a great bounce-back season with the Red Sox after dealing with injuries the previous two years, slugging .511 with 31 home runs in 113 games in 2024. Like Hernández, O'Neill crushed lefties, so he would be a nice fit in the lineup between Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy. And he's a better outfielder than Hernández.”
The Dodgers already have plenty of talent. Landing O’Neill would just make the organization even better.
