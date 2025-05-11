Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Slugger, Top Prospect Signing With NL Contender

The former Red Sox top prospect has found a new home...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
One former member of the Boston Red Sox landed a new role on Saturday.

Former Red Sox slugger and top prospect Bobby Dalbec began the season with the Chicago White Sox, but the team opted to cut ties with him. He reportedly landed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.

"The Brewers have signed Bobby Dalbec to a minor league deal and assigned him to Class AAA Nashville," Hogg said.

Right when Triston Casas went down with his season-ending knee injury, there unsurprisigly was some buzz on social media about the possibility of bringing Dalbec back to town as he was let go by the White Sox right around the same time. Dalbec appeared in seven games with Chicago and was slashing .222/.333/.278 with one RBI and three walks before the White Sox moved on.

There was a time when he was a top prospect for Boston and also seemingly the first baseman of the future. As a rookie in 2021 he clubbed 25 homers, drove in 78 runs, and slashed .240/.298/.494 in 133 games played. After that, he struggled and his role with the organization fluctuated all over the place. Casas eventually got the promotion to the majors and became the expected long-term answer at first base for the organization, but even that is up in the air right now.

Milwaukee has a first baseman in Rhys Hoskins who is having a solid season, but it never hurts to have depth with big league experience.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

