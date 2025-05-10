Red Sox Surrounded By Ridiculous Yankees Speculation
With drama popping up involving Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers, it surely wasn't going to be long before someone speculated that the club should make a trade.
That isn't going to happen, but that's the nature of the business. Speculation unsurprisingly picked up quickly. At the end of the day, any mock trade involving Devers is unfounded and isn't going to happen in the near future. He's a 28-year-old superstar on the largest contract in Boston history just scratching at the surface of the player he could be.
He's the centerpiece of this Boston core and the two sides likely will find a way around this recent first base drama. While this is the case, FanSided's Adam Weinrib floated a wild idea to send Devers to the...New York Yankees?
"Yankees-Red Sox trade package for Rafael Devers would have to lean heavily in Boston's favor," Weinrib said. "This is ... an impossible task. Devers would be a third baseman in New York for the time it took Giancarlo Stanton's contract to expire (2027). The Yankees would be taking on 8.5 seasons of $31 million each, six of which would likely be spent with Devers in a primary DH role. Nothing about this transaction would block George Lombard Jr., but it would be hard to keep the 19-year-old phenom out of any deal, and the Red Sox would likely be very excited to welcome him to Boston long-term.
"Beyond Lombard Jr., the Sox certainly do not need outfielders. They can't even make room for Roman Anthony as it is. The Yankees would be wise to load up this offer with as much pitching as possible, with big-league experience in Luis Gil at the forefront. Add 2024 first-round pick Ben Hess, flamethrower Carlos Lagrange, and maybe even a lower-level lottery ticket in outfielder Francisco Vilorio (future trade bait?), and ... yeah, that's probably the best the Yankees can do. It'll never happen. And it's a real shame that Devers won't be reaching free agency, because that? That could happen. Sadly, the best news the Yankees will be able to give to a rehabbing Gerrit Cole — even in this hypothetical dreamscape — is a Devers trade out of the American League."
Weinrib noted that it won't happen, but this speculation certainly is unfounded. Devers isn't going anywhere and especially not to New York.
More MLB: Red Sox Haven't Approached $140 Million Star In Rafael Devers Fight