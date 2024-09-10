Ex-Red Sox Star Has 'Hurt His Stock' With Yankees, May Settle For One-Year Deal
The Boston Red Sox haven't looked smart in many of the moves they've made this season, but their controversial preseason trade seems to have worked out.
On Dec. 5, the Red Sox traded outfielder Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees in exchange for a trio of pitchers. Verdugo was entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Red Sox essentially decided he was worth more to them playing against them than for them.
The return has been a mixed bag. Reliever Greg Weissert has had an inconsistent season, while rookie starting pitcher Richard Fitts made a strong big-league debut on Sunday. The third piece of the trade, Nicholas Judice, has only pitched five times this season in the minors.
However, the trade has to be considered at least a partial win because of how mightily Verdugo has struggled for the Red Sox's chief rivals. He's been one of New York's worst hitters for the entire second half, prompting many a desperate plea for the Yankees to replace him in left field.
On Tuesday, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports named Verdugo as one of the five hitters whose stock has taken the biggest hit heading into free agency this winter.
"Verdugo remains a skilled defender, but that's not what gets corner outfielders paid. Unfortunately for him, he chose a poor time to snap his streak of five consecutive league-average offensive seasons," Anderson said.
"Verdugo, who won't celebrate his 29th birthday until next May, also seems like a candidate to settle for a one-year pact as he attempts to rebuild value heading into next winter."
Expectations were high when Verdugo came to Boston as the centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade in 2020, but he slowly wore out his welcome. In 2024, after the trade to New York, Verdugo has turned in the worst full season of his career.
Notably, Verdugo's season cratered after his triumphant Jun. 14 return to Fenway Park. After homering in front of a charged-up crowd that night, Verdugo's season OPS has plummeted from .757 to .659 in the time since.
Verdugo has picked it up in the past few weeks, including a two-run go-ahead home run against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. But the damage from this season has likely already been done, and the 2025 season will be crucial for Verdugo in regaining the earning potential he has lost.
