Ex-Red Sox Superstar 'Aiming To Play' In 2025 At 37 Years Old
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is looking for another opportunity for the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
There are roughly two weeks to go until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training. While this is the case, we should see some movement across the league before then. There are a lot of players still available in free agency looking for new homes.
One player who is still out there is former Red Sox All-Star JD Martinez. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and had 16 home runs and drove in 69 runs in 120 games played. Martinez clearly can still play and is "aiming to play" in 2025, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Mets offered old favorite Mark Canha a non-guaranteed deal," Heyman said. "It’s been a slow market for position players over 32, but Canha, a versatile guy with power who’s posted an above-average OPS-plus seven years running, could help many. J.D. Martinez, a big influence in the Mets’ winning clubhouse, is aiming to play in 2025."
Martinez was an All-Star in 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. That season, he clubbed 33 home runs and drove in 103 runs in 113 games played. Martinez is absolutely worth a deal for any team looking to add a little bit of offense. Although he now is 37 years old, he clearly can hit. Boston is looking for some right-handed pop and should even consider a deal if the club doesn't sign Alex Bregman.
