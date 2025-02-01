Could Red Sox Reunite With Beloved Slugger? Insider Suggests Bold Move
The Boston Red Sox still have the means to get a deal or two done before Spring Training.
There isn't much time left until pitchers and catchers report, but the Red Sox still have the financial flexibility to get some sort of deal done. Boston entered the offseason with many speculating that the team needs to balance the lineup with more right-handed pop.
The front office even explicitly stated that it was looking to add some more offense. While this is the case, no deal has gotten done at least to this point to fix that issue. There's still time and players who could make sense without breaking the bank.
Alex Bregman has been widely discussed but he isn't the only righty out there who could help. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey recently did a mailbag and was asked about adding a righty into the mix and suggested a reunion with former fan-favorite Justin Turner.
"I think (Kristian Campbell) will get a real chance, but as for an option who is still available, I had wondered how much of a fit Justin Turner would be on a one-year deal, given his leadership and desire to return to Boston after 2023," McCaffrey said. "I’d been meaning to dig into Turner’s numbers and then came across a post from RedSoxStats on Bluesky with an interesting point about Turner’s numbers last season. Turner really only had one rough month last season that made it look like he had a really subpar season.
"In May, he posted a woeful .349 OPS, but in the other five months he averaged an .802 OPS. It’s not perfect, but he was a good fit in Boston and would offer another option at first base/DH for the Red Sox."
This is the type of move that could help Boston in an underrated way. Adding someone like Turner into the mix would add another veteran voice for the clubhouse. He certainly can still play and could see time at designated hitter or even at either corner infield position. Plus, adding him wouldn't block any of the team's top prospects. This is a great idea.
