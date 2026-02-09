Red Sox's Projected Lineup vs. RHP, LHP After Caleb Durbin Trade

The Boston Red Sox's lineup looks dramatically different on Monday compared to two weeks ago, let alone this time last year.

After acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers, a six-player trade that became official on Monday morning, the Red Sox's infield picture appears complete. The outfield logjam still exists, but we can begin looking ahead to opening day and beyond.

These lineups are obviously subject to change when injuries happen, not to mention the eventual return of Triston Casas after his knee surgery rehab. But if opening day were on Tuesday, here's what the first couple of series would probably look like.

Red Sox's projected lineup vs. right-handed pitchers

1. Roman Anthony LF

2. Trevor Story SS

3. Jarren Duran DH

4. Willson Contreras 1B

5. Wilyer Abreu RF

6. Carlos Narváez C

7. Marcelo Mayer 3B

8. Caleb Durbin 2B

9. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

It's not all that difficult to parse how the Red Sox will attack the strong side of the platoon moving forward. Their strength for a few years now has been left-handed batters, and they'll lean on it with slightly more lineup balance now that Durbin is in there over someone like David Hamilton.

The question, of course, is how Durbin and Mayer will stack up at third base and second base. The Red Sox's reported preference throughout the offseason for Mayer at third has us leaning Durbin making the move for now.

Red Sox's projected lineup vs. left-handed pitchers

1. Romy Gonzalez DH

2. Roman Anthony LF

3. Trevor Story SS

4. Willson Contreras 1B

5. Carlos Narváez C

6. Wilyer Abreu RF

7. Caleb Durbin 3B

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B

9. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

The Red Sox are pledging to give Abreu a chance against lefties this year, and doing so would mean more bench days for Duran. Durbin moves to third base in this projection, but Kiner-Falefa can also play there if they'd rather keep him at second.

You'll also notice no Masataka Yoshida in either of these lineups, and that's not going to be the case every day, assuming the veteran isn't unloaded in a trade. Casas will be in the picture at some point as well. Those two will get starts from time to time, as will backup catcher Connor Wong.

