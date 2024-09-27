Red Sox Veteran Not Expected Back With Big Payday Coming
There could be some serious changes coming to the Boston Red Sox over the next few months.
Clearly, something needs to change. Boston is mathematically out of playoff contention once again, and although it made progress this year, it wasn't enough. The Red Sox are building something good, but they need to turn to the free agent or trade market to continue adding.
That also means that some players may not return as Boston looks to fill spots. FanSided's Zach Pressnell attempted to predict players who may not return in 2025 and mentioned fiery starting pitcher Nick Pivetta as someone who could sign elsewhere in free agency.
"Pivetta, 31, is set to enter free agency where he will likely be asking for more money than he's worth," Pressnell said. "While he's been solid, for the most part, while in Boston, the Red Sox would be smart to go off and spend the $20 million or so that he's going to ask for on somebody else.
"At the end of the day, Pivetta is never going to be the ace that Boston needs. He's a back-of-the-rotation innings eater at this point, and Boston needs to upgrade the back of their rotation from that, or else they will continue to sit at a mediocre level."
Pivetta has been a very solid piece for the Red Sox over the last few years and has been consistent. But, he is projected to receive a contract worth roughly $27 million over two years and that may be too much for the Red Sox to bring him back.
