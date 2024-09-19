Ex-Red Sox Superstar Floated As Someone To Give Blue Jays 'Major Lift'
There could be some intriguing former members of the Boston Red Sox available this winter.
Free agency will be here soon, and chatter and speculation already is starting to pick up. Things aren't going to slow down any time soon as well, with the regular season just a few weeks away from ending. Free agency will kick off this winter, and then it will be a free-for-all.
One player who will be a free agent once again is former Red Sox star J.D. Martinez. He will be an interesting player to watch because he was an All-Star in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers but has had a down year with the New York Mets.
Martinez is in the back half of his Major League Baseball career, but he still can help a team out and is affordable. He even could make some sense as a right-handed bat for the Red Sox if they wanted to consider a reunion.
With chatter starting to pick up, FanSided's Zachary Rotman put together a list of four players he though could help fix the Toronto Blue Jays. One of those players mentioned was Martinez.
"J.D. Martinez is a player that Blue Jays fans are awfully familiar with dating back to his days with the Boston Red Sox, so it would be weird to see the longtime DH in a Blue Jays uniform," Rotman said. "Still, it's a fit that makes sense. He's had a down year with the New York Mets, slashing .239/.321/.414 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI in 114 games played, but his season got off to a late start, which couldn't help, and he has still been incredibly clutch.
"Martinez has been a useful player for the Mets on the field even in what could be perceived as a down year, but he's been even more impactful off the field. He has been a hitting coach of sorts on the field for the Mets and spoke up in what turned out to be a season-defining team meeting in May. Even if he isn't the dominant hitter he once was, Martinez can provide a major lift to other position players and to the team as a whole with his leadership."
Toronto took a chance on a fellow former member of the Red Sox in 2023 in, Justin Turner. He essentially was Boston's replacement for Martinez. Now, Martinez could make sense for the Blue Jays, too.
