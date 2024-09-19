Ex-Red Sox Superstar Projected To Receive Just $8 Million In Free Agency
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is just a few weeks away from ending.
It has been an exciting season, and the postseason surely will also lead to some fireworks. With the season almost over, though, that also means that free agency is almost here. Speculation and chatter already are starting to build up about where some of the top free agents could end up signing.
There surely will be plenty of movement across the league. One player who will be an interesting player to watch out for is former Boston Red Sox star slugger J.D. Martinez. The six-time All-Star currently plays for the New York Mets, but he will be a free agent once again at the end of the season.
Martinez has been steady for the Mets this season and has 16 home runs, 69 RBIs, and is slashing .239/.321/.414 in 114 games played. He now is 37 years old, though. A team will take a chance on him this winter and won't have to spend too much. Martinez is projected to receive a deal worth roughly $8 million in a one-year deal by Spotrac.
He still is a very capable right-handed hitter, but he certainly is in the back half of his big league career. Martinez spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was an All-Star. He shined with 33 home runs, 103 RBIs, and a slash line of .271/.321/.572 in 113 games played.
Martinez has taken a step back this season, but there certainly will be a team that takes a chance on him, hoping he can return to his 2023 form.
