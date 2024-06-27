Red Sox Could Acquire Ex-Yankees Star To Bolster Rotation With Major Trade
The starting rotation is the Boston Red Sox's biggest hole heading into trade season.
Boston's rotation actually has been great this season but it isn't at full strength. The Red Sox currently are missing Garrett Whitlock and have been undermanned. Cooper Criswell has been great filling in for Whitlock, but the Red Sox should be looking for a way to bolster the rotation down the stretch with the playoffs being a real possibility.
There will be plenty of options available if the Red Sox do end up buying and one who could make a lot of sense is New York Mets star hurler Luis Severino. The Mets have been red-hot lately, but he still could be moved, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Severino has been one of the most undervalued free-agent signings of the offseason when the Mets inked him to a one-year, $13 million deal," Bowden said. "He's delivered, going 5-2 with a 3.29 ERA over 15 starts. Execs believe that even though the Mets are in a Wild Card race, they will consider trading Severino because the thinking goes, they're focused more on building for the long-term than trying to win now. The balance of attempting to do both will be interesting to watch."
Boston has plenty of familiarity with Severino as he spent the first eight years of his career with the rival New York Yankees. He was one of the top pitchers in the American League but injuries slowed him down over the last few years. He's healthy now with the Mets and looks like himself again.
The Red Sox showed interest in Severino in free agency but were unable to get a deal done. A trade at the deadline could help the Red Sox down the stretch while also serving as an opportunity to sell Boston to Severino as he will be a free agent at the end of the season again.
If the Red Sox still want to boost the rotation, Severino could be the answer.
