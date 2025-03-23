Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect, Garrett Crochet Trade Chip Excelling This Spring
The Boston Red Sox are thrilled to have a new ace in Garrett Crochet, and the chances that Boston will ever regret trading for Crochet are slim.
Things could get slightly interesting in hindsight if Crochet underperforms in a Red Sox uniform and/or doesn’t sign an extension, and one of the prospects Boston traded to get him turns into a bona fide star.
The Red Sox surrendered Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Wikelman González, and Kyle Teel to the Chicago White Sox in the deal for Crochet that was finalized in December.
Teel was the cream of the crop and the player most likely to turn into a star, as alluded to above.
The 23-year-old catcher was Boston’s No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. The Red Sox weren’t going to cut ties with Teel unless it was in a trade for an ace pitcher like Crochet.
Teel has excelled at the plate this spring for the White Sox. Per MLB.com, he’s hitting .316 with an OPS of 1.119 to go along with two home runs and six RBI in just 19 at-bats.
It’ll be interesting to see if Teel gets significant playing time in the Majors this year for the lowly White Sox; he certainly possesses the talent to make the jump to The Show in 2025.
Teel would have to turn into an incredibly productive player for Red Sox fans to feel any degree of sourness about the trade, especially if Crochet delivers.
But based on his hot spring and successful history in the Red Sox farm system, Boston fans will definitely be keeping tabs on Teel in the months and years to come.
