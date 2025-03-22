Red Sox Hurler With 'Absolutely Gross' Stuff Called Dark Horse To Make Roster
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora might be adding an arm to his bullpen that no one saw coming.
On Saturday, 25-year-old right-hander Bryan Mata is scheduled to pitch two innings for Boston, and Red Sox fans will be paying close attention to Mata after reports surfaced on Saturday morning that he might make the Opening Day Roster.
Apparently, Cora is high on the Venezuelan hurler. Multiple Red Sox sources had things to report about Mata on Saturday AM.
“Dark horse candidate to make roster: Bryan Mata. ‘He has put himself on the map’ says Cora. Pitches today.”
“Bryan Mata is in the mix. Cora impressed with how he has thrown.”
98.5 The Sports Hub’s Tyler Milliken:
“Why is Bryan Mata a dark horse? Because the stuff is absolutely gross. His health has always held him back, including this spring, but his arsenal is exactly what this pitching infrastructure craves. Also can provide some length.”
“Bryan Mata, who is going two innings today, seems to have a legit shot to make the Opening Day roster. Simply put by Alex Cora: "He's throwing the (expletive) out of the ball."
Mata would be a refreshing roster addition. Boston is expected to contend this year after adding multiple veterans in the offseason, most notably two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman.
Having a guy like Mata in the mix would provide some newness and hunger to a clubhouse looking to go the distance this season. And if the Red Sox bullpen is hit by injuries even close to the extent of last season, Cora will need multiple arms at the ready.
More MLB: Red Sox Drop Obvious Hints About Starting Second Baseman: 'Pretty Good Idea'