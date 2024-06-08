Red Sox Fan-Favorite Could Be Traded This Summer According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox currently have one of the best starting rotations in baseball but that could change this summer if they don't find ways to continue to win games.
Boston is 32-32 on the season so far and lost against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night to break their lengthy losing streak. The Red Sox have performed above expectations so far this season and have some real reason for hope thanks to the rotation but if it still is just around .500 this summer could end up being sellers at the trade deadline.
One player who could end up being traded in this case is starter Nick Pivetta, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Tyler O’Neill, Red Sox (Outfielder): Injury stalled his big start, but he’s back," Heyman said. "Nick Pivetta also could go. Chances to be dealt: Good."
Pivetta has been fantastic for the Red Sox this season but he will be a free-agent at the end of the campaign. He arguably is having the best start to a season of his career and has a 3.40 ERA in eight starts so far this season with Boston.
He has developed into a fan-favorite in Boston since joining the team in 2020 and a trade involving him this summer would be a clear sign that the club doesn't plan to compete this season.
Hopefully, Boston can rack up some wins and become buyers instead, but at this point, it seems like Pivetta could be moved.
