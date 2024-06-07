Red Sox Are Perfect Fit To Land Angels All-Star This Summer At Deadline
Boston Red Sox fans should have some hope about the club right now.
Boston has dealt with an unprecedented number of injuries so far this season but it is finally starting to get healthy. Tyler O'Neill recently returned to the lineup and more reinforcements are on their way back. Masataka Yoshida should be back very soon and first baseman Triston Casas could be back by the end of June.
The Red Sox currently are just one game above .500, but they should get better very soon. If that ends up being the case, they should look to add around the trade deadline. Acquiring another starter should be a priority with Garrett Whitlock out and one player who could make a lot of sense is Los Angeles Angels All-Star Tyler Anderson.
He's having arguably the best season of his career so far in 2024 and could be moved, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Among the Angels’ other trade candidates include left-hander Tyler Anderson, who has posted a 2.47 ERA in 11 starts and is under contract for $13 million in 2025," Murray said. "Infielder Luis Rengifo is hitting a whopping .327/.374/.469 with four home runs and 18 RBI this season and is once again arbitration-eligible in 2025. Players on expiring contracts include outfielder Kevin Pillar and relievers Hunter Strickland, Matt Moore, and Adam Cimber."
Boston has one of the best farm systems in baseball and likely could get a deal done if it wanted to. Anderson is an intriguing trade candidate because of the fact that he is under contract for the 2025 campaign at an affordable price.
The Red Sox have lowered spending in recent years, but Anderson could give them the rotation help they need at a price point the club would be more comfortable with.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Has 'Good' Chance Of Being Traded According To Insider