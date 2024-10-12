Ex-Yankees $86 Million Star Predicted To Be Available With Red Sox Fitting
One of the Boston Red Sox top priorities this winter certainly should be improving the bullpen.
Boston needs to add to the bullpen after a rough 2024 season. The Red Sox finished the season with one of the worst bullpen ERAs in baseball and now need to go back to the drawing board. It has been reported that the Red Sox could look to add a high-leverage left-handed hurler into the mix and one familiar foe could be available.
Former New York Yankees star Aroldis Chapman spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sports' Andrew Destin predicted that he won't be back in Pittsburgh.
"I do not think Chapman will return, considering how much he made last season and, personally speaking, the Pirates would be best served to reallocate those resources to either more relievers or a proven outfield option," Destin said. "Given his reputation and productivity when healthy, you have to figure McCutchen comes back.
Chapman certainly is a familiar foe for Boston. He spent seven years in New York facing off against the Red Sox. Boston certainly had some great matchups against Chapman, but should consider bringing him in now.
At one point, Chapman was one of the most expensive relievers in baseball after signing an $86 million deal with New York. Now, he is in the back half of his big league career and is projected to get a $15 million deal over two years. That type of deal should be music to Boston's ears.
