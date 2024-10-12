Insider Urges Red Sox To Splurge For Dodgers Projected $73 Million Star
One thing that continuously has been mentioned is the fact that the Boston Red Sox need to add some right-handed help to the middle of the lineup.
This could be through free agency or the trade market, but the fact of the matter is that the Red Sox need to add. Tyler O’Neill was Boston’s best right-handed hitter in 2024, but he will be a free agent, and it’s unclear if he will be back.
Both sides have shown interest in a reunion, but everything is speculation and rumors until he’s able to sign on the dotted line.
There will be other options out there for the Red Sox to consider, and one who should be in the mix is Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernández. There was a time when it seemed like he was going to end up signing with Boston last offseason, but things didn’t work out.
He ended up with the Dodgers and that seems to have worked out for him. Hernández will be a free agent again, though, and is projected to get a deal worth $73 million over three years.
Boston would have competition for his services if it is interested in him, and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo urged the Red Sox to get involved in his sweepstakes.
“I didn’t think Teoscar was a worthwhile play for the Red Sox last winter,” Cotillo said. “I was way, way wrong. O’Neill was good. He’s better. They should push hard this winter. Mutual interest will be there.”
If Hernández is still open to Boston, the Red Sox should be one of the first teams to give him a call when free agency opens. Cotillo certainly is right.
