'Flores-Gate': Red Sox Coach Stealing Signs Causes Pre-Game Scuffle At Fenway
A heated moment unfolded at Fenway Park on Wednesday before the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels faced off in their series finale.
During pre-game warmups, a verbal exchange between Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores escalated, drawing players and staff from both sides into a tense confrontation.
The incident kicked off along the third base line, where Anderson and Flores engaged in a fiery back-and-forth.
Social media posts on X captured the scene, which featured profane-filled rants on both sides. Angels pitching coach Barry Enright stepped in to back Anderson, intensifying the situation by directing heated remarks at Flores. Then, Red Sox players and additional personnel from both teams converged on the field, trying to make sense of the commotion.
What caused the scuffle? While no official statements from the Red Sox, Angels, or Major League Baseball have pinpointed the cause, MLB insider Mike Rodriguez provided intel.
"According to my sources, the problem that arose during today's practice was due to the fact that, apparently, Flores, the first base coach for Boston, was stealing the signals from pitcher Tyler Anderson," Rodriguez posted to X.
"During the game on Monday, Anderson allowed 5 runs. Today, when Anderson saw Flores at practice, he decided to address the situation and communicated some concerns related to these signals."
Anderson was later spotted chatting with Angels bench coach Alex Tamin in the outfield as things settled.
The situation de-escalated without physical altercations or ejections, and the game proceeded as planned. The early friction seemed to fuel both lineups, as the Angels erupted for four runs against Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the first inning, only for Boston to roar back with five runs of their own in the bottom half.
The pre-game drama may have lit a fire under both clubs.
