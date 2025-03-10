Forgotten Red Sox Hurler, Ex-All-Star Making Case For Roster Spot
The Boston Red Sox have so much talent in the organization right now.
Recently, guys like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman, and Rafael Devers obviously have been discussed at length. The Red Sox have superstars in the organization and look like they could legitimately be the best team in the American League in 2025.
With Spring Training here, we've had the opportunity to watch more than just the team's big-name stars, though. We have a few weeks to go and there's been plenty of players who have stood out. One guy who hasn't gotten a ton of buzz, but is making a case for himself to earn a big league roster spot is former All-Star and 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer.
Fulmer signed with the Red Sox last year and missed the 2024 campaign due to injury. He had a 4.42 ERA in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs across 58 total appearances. He began his career as a starter but transitioned to the bullpen.
He's someone who has been great for the Red Sox in Spring Training. To this point, he's appeared in three games and has a 1.35 ERA and 6-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 6 2/3 innings pitched. Fulmer is a guy who could be a sneaky good fit for the Boston bullpen.
The Red Sox's bullpen struggled last year and they have a handful of guys fighting for just a few spots. He may not be the likeliest guy for a spot, but he's had success at the big league level so far in his career and has been great in Spring Training. If he keeps it up, he'll make the decisions tough for the Boston front office.
