Red Sox 'On-Base Machine' Named Potential Impact Call-Up For September
The Boston Red Sox need all the help they can get as they charge toward the postseason.
Entering play Friday, when the Red Sox will open a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park, Boston trails the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins by 3 1/2 games in the American League Wild Card hunt. It's all hands on deck to try and make up the deficit.
When rosters expand on September 1, the Red Sox will have to decide who they think is ready to help spur the team to October. And according to top prospect evaluators, there's a surprise name who could be in line for a call-up.
On Thursday, MLB.com prospect evaluators Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Sam Dykstra named their top potential impact September call-ups for each team. They chose infielder Chase Meidroth as the Red Sox farmhand who could help with Boston's playoff push when rosters expand.
"Boston just promoted its Big 4 (Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, Kristian Campbell) to Triple-A, but Meidroth has been there all season long," the authors said. "The 2022 fourth-rounder out of San Diego is an on-base machine whose best position is second base, which has been a revolving door for the contending Red Sox."
Meidroth, 23, is currently rated the 11th-best Red Sox prospect by MLB.com. Boston's 2022 fourth-rounder is slashing .295/.445/.395 this season, all in Triple-A.
Perhaps somewhat discouragingly, though, Meidroth has reverse splits, meaning he hits right-handed pitchers better than lefties. With David Hamilton getting the bulk of the starts at second against righties and playing well, hitting lefties would be the primary objective for any call-up at the position.
In addition to Hamilton, who was called up in April, the Red Sox have already used three other current members of their Triple-A squad at second base in the big leagues this season.
Enmanuel Valdez was the Opening Day starter because Vaughn Grissom was hurt. Then Grissom got hurt again and was optioned back to the minors after recovering. Finally, Nick Sogard played in 12 games after being called up when the Red Sox visited the Texas Rangers earlier this month.
Bringing up Meidroth may be an insult to those three, but the Red Sox are certainly in no position to play favorites. They need a second baseman who can maul lefties, and if Meidroth can somehow become that guy, he'll gain lots of supporters for himself in September at Fenway.
