Fruitless Red Sox Relief Pitching Search Continues As Dodgers Land Another All-Star
The Boston Red Sox still need bullpen help, but they're continually getting beat to the punch in free agency.
Sure, the Red Sox signed aging fireballer Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal before the Winter Meetings, but that still doesn't come close to replacing the production of departed closer Kenley Jansen and setup man Chris Martin.
As relievers have begun flying off the board in the last week, the Red Sox have come up empty. 2024 All-Stars Jeff Hoffman and Tanner Scott signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.
Then, on Tuesday, another All-Star came off the board, and unbelievably, it was the Dodgers yet again flexing their unparalleled spending power.
37-year-old Kirby Yates, who put up a sparkling 1.17 ERA and saved 33 of 34 chances as the Texas Rangers' closer in 2024, is reportedly in agreement to join the Dodgers, pending a physical. Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report the news of Yates' signing.
There was never a concrete report that the Red Sox had strong interest or negotiating with Yates. However, MassLive's Chris Cotillo included him on a list of five relievers from which predicted the Red Sox's free-agent signing would come.
The remaining potential targets on Cotillo's list are Carlos Estévez, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, and Kyle Finnegan.
Meanwhile, if no other additions are made, the Red Sox would enter the season with Justin Slaten and Liam Hendriks as the main two contenders for the closer role. Slaten had a strong rookie season but mainly worked in a setup capacity, while Hendriks was once a premier closer, but missed the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
We know the Red Sox still want another relief pitcher, but they haven't acted decisively enough to land one. Yates would have been a fantastic option, and now he's gone.
Time hasn't fully run out on the Boston front office this winter, but they have to know that their support from the fan base is dwindling. Whether it's one of those top remaining relievers or a bigger star like Alex Bregman, the Red Sox can and must make more splashes.
