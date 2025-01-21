Padres $46 Million All-Star Floated As Potential Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Target
It's nearly the end of January, and the Boston Red Sox don't have a solid answer on who their closer will be for the 2025 season.
Though it's not necessarily a disaster to try a committee approach and see who wins the job, Red Sox fans would feel much more comfortable if the team had one more high-leverage option. Preferably, that player would have closing experience, because neither Justin Slaten nor Liam Hendriks operated as a closer in 2024 for very different reasons.
Though the free-agent market still has a few options, like Kirby Yates and Carlos Estévez, the Red Sox have had little luck since signing Aroldis Chapman before the Winter Meetings. Instead, they may look to trade for a closer, especially if a certain 2024 All-Star becomes available in negotiations.
San Diego Padres star closer Robert Suarez has reportedly received trade interest this winter, and the Red Sox could look to pounce amid San Diego's financial woes. On Monday, FanSided's Katie Manganelli discussed Suarez's potential fit for Boston.
"The Red Sox could capitalize on the Padres' circumstances and bring Suarez in as another option at closer alongside Liam Hendriks, Justin Slaten and Aroldis Chapman," Manganelli wrote.
"After (Jeff) Hoffman's $33 million contract with the (Toronto) Blue Jays despite two failed physicals, Suarez could be a relatively inexpensive addition to the bullpen based on the market for free agents."
Suarez, 33, has been fantastic for the Padres in his three years since signing with the club out of Japan. He handled closer duties for the first time in 2024, making the All-Star team while pitching to a 2.77 ERA/3.49 FIP and picking up 36 saves.
There's some uncertainty that comes with dealing for Suarez, because he comes with only one year of guaranteed club control. After 2025, he can exercise a player option, declining the remaining two years, $16 million on the five-year, $46 million deal he originally inked with San Diego.
If the Red Sox can hang onto their top five prospects in the deal, they'd be wise to at least pursue Suarez. Using the Padres' uncertainty against them may be the best way to get the closer Boston needs without having to overpay for him.
