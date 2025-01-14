Future Red Sox Superstars Named No. 1 and No. 3 Prospects In All Of Baseball
The Boston Red Sox are in rare air when it comes to the prospect world at the beginning of 2025.
Though the last three seasons have been disappointing at the major-league level for the Red Sox, it hasn't all been for nothing. The farm system has become one of the most highly-respected in the entire sport, and many of the top farmhands are expected to debut in Boston in 2025.
Of course, the Red Sox had to dip into that farm system to acquire superstar pitcher Garrett Crochet--something every good team must do from time to time. But there's still remarkable firepower left over, as evidenced by Tuesday's latest news.
Baseball Prospectus released their Top 101 Prospects list on Tuesday, and the Red Sox were prominently featured. Roman Anthony, the star 20-year-old outfielder, ranked as the number-one prospect in all of baseball, and utility player Kristian Campbell came in at number three.
Elsewhere on the list, shortstop Marcelo Mayer ranked 25th after his second-straight injury-plagued season. Mayer was once regarded as the number-one prospect in the Red Sox system, and still might turn out to be the best player of the bunch if he can stay healthy.
Anthony slashed .291/.396/.498 across Double-A and Triple-A in 2024 and was named an Eastern League All-Star. Campbell, meanwhile, led all minor leaguers with at least 500 plate appearances in OPS, posting a staggering .997 mark, and was named MLB.com's minor-league hitter of the year.
The two top-five prospects will now shift their focus to the start of the 2025 season, where they hope to earn roster spots at the end of Spring Training. Given how they've laid waste to minor-league competition, it wouldn't be particularly wise to bet against them.
