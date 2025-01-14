Red Sox Tabbed To Sign Pair Of All-Stars In Projected $185 Million Spending Spree
What is the absolute best-case scenario for the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day?
The Red Sox need a right-handed bat, and the most frequently discussed name in Boston circles these days is Alex Bregman. The two-time Houston Astros All-Star would slot in as the Red Sox's everyday second baseman, solving a position that hasn't been locked down in Boston since the days of Dustin Pedroia.
On the bullpen side, Tanner Scott looks to be the best remaining arm not yet signed. There are plenty of solid bets left on the market, but a left-handed flamethrower with 188 strikeouts over the past two years is as tantalizing an option as the Red Sox could possibly find.
What if, though, the Red Sox could sign both?
On a recent episode of Talkin' Baseball, host Trevor Plouffe projected the Red Sox to sign both Bregman and Scott, which he believed would make Boston one of the top contenders to win the 2025 World Series.
"I think the Red Sox are very close, and maybe one move away, from being a serious, serious threat to win the World Series," Plouffe said. "If they brought in Bregman and Tanner Scott, which I know that's a lot, we're talking about one of, if not the best, rosters in baseball?"
Last season, Bregman and Scott combined for 8.2 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. It's far from a perfect calculation, but if we assume they're plugging in for some of the replacement level players that Boston had on its roster, they could carry the Red Sox from .500 to the playoffs by themselves.
According to Spotrac's Market Value tool, Bregman's contract is projected at four years, $120 million, while Scott's is four years, $65 million. Getting both for $185 million could frankly be a steal, though there's no guarantee either would accept those contracts.
At some point, the Red Sox just have to commit to a plan and execute it. Why not make both Scott and Bregman that plan?
