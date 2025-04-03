Garrett Crochet Did Something For 1st Time After Red Sox Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox have had a pretty crazy week, to say the least.
Boston got back in the win column on Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles but what was even more important was the fact that the team locked up long-term contract extensions with Garrett Crochet and Kristian Campbell. Boston’s front office pulled off two fantastic moves and there’s still plenty of time left to go in the week.
Crochet took the hill for the first time since landing his six-year, $170 million extension on Wednesday and proceeded to have one of the best starts of his career so far. He pitched eight shutout innings against the Orioles and also had eight strikeouts and just one walk.
What made this start even more impressive was the fact that Crochet had never pitched eight innings in a start at the big league level before, as shared by ESPN.
"Garrett Crochet gave the Boston Red Sox an immediate return on their investment," ESPN said. "In his first start since agreeing to a $170 million, six-year contract, the left-hander pitched a career-best eight innings as the Red Sox shut out the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Wednesday night. Crochet also threw 102 pitches, one shy of his career high."
Boston needed Crochet to look like a star and he did. The Red Sox entered the game after losing four straight and needed a stopper. Crochet immediately looked the part on Wednesday.
If you’re a Red Sox fan you can certainly get used to this. Crochet signed a six-year extension and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The vibe in Boston is completely different now and it’s clear that the Red Sox are operating differently than they did over the last few years.
