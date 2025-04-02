Red Sox All-Star Predicted To Be Gone After 2025 MLB Season
The beginning of the Major League Baseball season is fun each year and also sometimes surprising.
On the positive side, baseball is back. Whether or not your team is winning, it's fun to watch real baseball and talk about it pretty much each day. With that being said, though, the speculation does get off the charts sometimes.
Each new season brings with it the fact that teams are going to be gearing up for the summer trade deadline and there are always predictions about who will be with teams after deadlines and even after the next offseason's free agency. For example, there's already been so much chatter about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that you would think that he's a free agent right now.
It's interesting sometimes to see the predictions made by some. FanSided's Devon Platana shared a list of predictions for three players who could have played their final Opening Day with Boston. The list surprisingly featured All-Star starter Tanner Houck.
"Houck was on the mound for Friday's 4-1 loss to the (Texas Rangers)," Platana said. "The 28-year-old starter surrendered four earned runs and two homers on seven hits while also issuing three walks in 5 2/3 innings of work. He only recorded two strikeouts across the 89 pitches he threw, which isn't the type of performance the Red Sox expected after he made his first All-Star appearance last season. If Houck can't turn things around, the Red Sox could explore a trade — whether it's before the deadline or during the offseason...
"Houck is also expendable after the Red Sox added the likes of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler over the offseason. Throw in the fact that starters Lucas Giolito, Bryan Bello, Patrick Sandoval, and Kutter Crawford should return from the injured list sooner rather than later, and it's clear that Boston can afford to move on from Houck if his performance doesn't improve."
That's quite aggressive. Houck is under team control -- and is cheap -- through the 2027 season unless some sort of extension comes to fruition. He was an All-Star last year and is just 28 years old. He's made just one start this season. Although it wasn't great, it makes sense to move on from literally any other starter on the roster aside from Garrett Crochet and maybe Brayan Bello over Houck.
More MLB: Red Sox Strike With $60 Million Kristian Campbell Blockbuster Deal