Garrett Crochet Drops Unexpected Take On Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry
The Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees on Friday night to kick off a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Boston faced off against the Yankees last weekend and won two of the three games. The Red Sox have a 34-36 record heading into the series while New York currently sits at 42-25.
The Red Sox and Yankees unsurprisingly have a lot of buzz heading into this series. That's what happens when you have the biggest rivalry in baseball. And it doesn't hurt that there is some drama between the two teams right now due to rookie Hunter Dobbins.
It should be a fun weekend and Garrett Crochet is getting the ball on Friday night to kick off the series. He's not ready to fully call it a rivalry specifically for him yet, though, as shared by the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.
"I’m not going to say what my plan is. But back-to-back, I get it. I need to adjust," Crochet said. "At the same time it doesn’t feel any different. I have to use what works for me...The rivalry is more for the fans. For me, I get a little extra juice because they’re a good team. I felt the same way when I faced the Dodgers last year, I just wanted to beat them because they’re so good."
It's not too shocking. Crochet has made just 14 starts as a member of the Red Sox. Hr already inked a long-term deal, though. He'll be around long enough that his perception surely will change as he sees more clashes between the two powerhouses.
