Two Sluggers Emerging As Red Sox Trade Deadline Candidates
The Boston Red Sox have made it work at first base despite Triston Casas going down for the season with a devastating knee injury.
The Red Sox have used a few guys at the spot and the one who has thrived the most is Abraham Toro. He has been great this season and is slashing .330/.354/.574 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 27 games.
While this is the case, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal urged the team to acquire either Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks or Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles.
"Ordinarily I’m not a fan of predicting where players might get traded at the deadline. It’s often pure guesswork, and an exercise a futility. But with the deadline seven weeks away, I’m comfortable saying this much: If Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor and Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn get moved, they need to land with two of these three teams: The Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants.
"The Red Sox rank 19th in OPS at first base, the Mariners 25th, and the Giants 29th. Boston’s Triston Casas is out for the season, and Rafael Devers is still unlikely to play first. Seattle’s Rowdy Tellez entered Wednesday with 10 homers, but a .253 on-base percentage."
Naylor has launched eight homers and driven in 45 runs this season. O'Hearn has nine homers and 26 RBIs so far this sesaon in 57 games for Baltimore.
