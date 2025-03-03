Garrett Crochet's Latest Comments Could Be Hint At Red Sox Future
There may not be a more exciting team in the American League right now than the Boston Red Sox.
Although the Red Sox missed the playoffs last year, there's a real chance that they could be the best team in the American League in 2025 after a fantastic offseason. Boston was aggressive throughout the offseason and backed up its claim of hoping to add high-end talent.
The Red Sox's window to contend is just opening and should be wide open for at least the next few years with all of the young talent on the roster. One player who certainly should be fun to watch is Garrett Crochet. The 25-year-old flamethrower was acquired by Boston in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox and he has all of the tools needed to be a legitimate No. 1 ace and Cy Young contender.
He's under team control for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and there has been chatter about a possible extension. Both sides have shown interest in a possible deal. Nothing has been agreed to, but it certainly sounds like Crochet at least is open to spending a long time in Boston.
He joined WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn’t Boring" podcast and talked about how Boston is the type of place a player would want to spend their whole career.
"That’s why Boston was such an attractive option," Crochet said. "It wasn’t really an option because I had no say. But when it actually went down I was really fired up because it’s a place you want to spend your entire career and you can win right away, it’s kind of the best of everything."
Again, nothing is agreed to at this point. The two sides have shown reported interest in an extension and hopefully, that will come to fruition. He's young and would be a perfect piece to build around.
More MLB: Red Sox 20-Year-Old Phenom Takes Hard Stance On Boston Future