Garrett Crochet Joined Red Sox Legends After Just 19 Starts
The Boston Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet this past offseason and clearly it was the right move.
Crochet has been a workhorse for the Red Sox. In 19 starts, he has pitched to a 2.39 ERA, 9-4 record, and an eye-popping 151-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's leading the league in both strikeouts (151) as well as innings pitched (120 1/3). He was named an All-Star for the second time on Sunday and then helped Boston sweep the Washington Nationals and get back above .500. It was a pretty good day for the 26-year-old ace.
On top of this, he became just the fourth pitcher in Red Sox history to reach 150 strikeouts or more before the All-Star break, as shared by the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr.
"Yet in the fourth inning, the Sox southpaw did something only three others have ever achieved in franchise history," Starr said. "His 150th strikeout of the season made him the fourth Red Sox pitcher to reach the benchmark before the All-Star break. Roger Clemens (1988), Pedro Martinez (‘99, ‘01), and Chris Sale (‘17, ‘18, ‘19) are the others. The only big-league pitcher to do so last season? Crochet."
Landing on a list with legends like Clemens, Martinez, and Sale is no small feat. And to do so after just 19 appearances with an organization is almost unfathomable. Crochet clearly is the real deal and luckily the Red Sox have him signed until at least the 2030 season. Crochet has an opt-out after the 2030 season ends.
More MLB: Red Sox Were Right After Offseason Promise, 3 All-Star Nods