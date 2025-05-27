Red Sox Have Easy Answer Ahead For Roman Anthony Promotion
The Boston Red Sox have played some inconsistent baseball recently and could use another boost.
Marcelo Mayer's promotion brought some excitement to the organization but it was at the expense of Alex Bregman. The superstar third baseman is dealing with a quad injury and will be out for a bit. Mayer has looked solid in his first three games with Boston, but the Red Sox's offense needs more.
This has been a hot topic recently. There have been people clamoring for the Red Sox to promote No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony all season to this point. It has reached another level with the injuries impacting the club right now and Boston being two games under .500 at 27-29.
The Red Sox are in fourth place in the American League East behind the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Anthony has played in 47 games so far this season for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and is slashing .321/.453/.518 with seven homers, 21 RBIs, eight doubles, and two triples. He's just 21 years old and there's no guarantee he would hit at this prolific level in the big leagues right away. In fact, there probably would be growing pains like what Kristian Campbell currently is going through.
While this is the case, the Red Sox are dealing with injuries and slumps at the same time. Ceddanne Rafaela Trevor Story, and Campbell are all struggling at the same time. Boston needs a boost and Anthony could be that guy.
One easy solution could be to bring Anthony up to be an everyday outfielder. Move Rafaela to a super utility role and have him get opportunities almost daily either in the outfield or either middle infield position. With Story struggling, there's an argument that they could plug Rafaela there at times or even Mayer.
The Red Sox are just two games below .500. They have the talent needed to make a run at a playoff spot this year. But, Boston can't dig itself too big of a hole. Anthony could be a solution.
