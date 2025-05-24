Here's How Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Found Out He Was Being Called Up
A major league debut is full of memorable moments, and it starts with the moment a top prospect is told he's getting the call.
While every minor leaguer dreams of that moment countless times, only a select few get to experience it. And Boston Red Sox number-two prospect Marcelo Mayer had that experience on Saturday.
With third baseman Alex Bregman likely to head to the injured list, Mayer is coming to the Red Sox, according to multiple reports. Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive was the first to report the news that the former first-round pick was being congratulated in the Worcester Red Sox's clubhouse.
How was Mayer given the exciting news? Worcester manager Chad Tracy relayed that story to the media on Saturday afternoon.
“I sat [Marcelo] down and said listen they called me and they don’t want you to play game two either," Tracy said, per Natalie Noury of NESN. "Hard for you to play game two here if they want you to play game two at Fenway. He started clapping, big smile.”
Morrison-O'Day also reported that as Mayer left Tracy's office, his Triple-A teammates who had gathered outside to wait for him went "bananas" as he gave them a nod.
Outfielder Roman Anthony, the Red Sox's number-one prospect and Mayer's close friend, posted an Instagram story of a photo of Mayer and himself with the caption, "About time Go be you brother," with a heart emoji.
The 22-year-old Mayer, who is a primary shortstop but has seen time at both third base and second this season, was slashing .271/.347/.471 in 43 Triple-A games, clubbing nine home runs.
It's only about an hour's drive from Polar Park in Worcester to Fenway Park, where the Red Sox will play game two of a day-night doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. Red Sox fans will be waiting on pins and needles to see if the young star is in the lineup.
More MLB: Red Sox Call Up Superstar Prospect Marcelo Mayer After Alex Bregman Injury: Report