Inside The Red Sox

Here's How Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Found Out He Was Being Called Up

Everyone dreams of this moment hundreds of times before it finally comes

Jackson Roberts

WooSox player Roman Anthony (left) high fives teammate Marcelo Mayer during a Triple-A game at Polar Park on April 23, 2025.
WooSox player Roman Anthony (left) high fives teammate Marcelo Mayer during a Triple-A game at Polar Park on April 23, 2025. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A major league debut is full of memorable moments, and it starts with the moment a top prospect is told he's getting the call.

While every minor leaguer dreams of that moment countless times, only a select few get to experience it. And Boston Red Sox number-two prospect Marcelo Mayer had that experience on Saturday.

With third baseman Alex Bregman likely to head to the injured list, Mayer is coming to the Red Sox, according to multiple reports. Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive was the first to report the news that the former first-round pick was being congratulated in the Worcester Red Sox's clubhouse.

How was Mayer given the exciting news? Worcester manager Chad Tracy relayed that story to the media on Saturday afternoon.

“I sat [Marcelo] down and said listen they called me and they don’t want you to play game two either," Tracy said, per Natalie Noury of NESN. "Hard for you to play game two here if they want you to play game two at Fenway. He started clapping, big smile.”

Morrison-O'Day also reported that as Mayer left Tracy's office, his Triple-A teammates who had gathered outside to wait for him went "bananas" as he gave them a nod.

Outfielder Roman Anthony, the Red Sox's number-one prospect and Mayer's close friend, posted an Instagram story of a photo of Mayer and himself with the caption, "About time Go be you brother," with a heart emoji.

The 22-year-old Mayer, who is a primary shortstop but has seen time at both third base and second this season, was slashing .271/.347/.471 in 43 Triple-A games, clubbing nine home runs.

It's only about an hour's drive from Polar Park in Worcester to Fenway Park, where the Red Sox will play game two of a day-night doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. Red Sox fans will be waiting on pins and needles to see if the young star is in the lineup.

More MLB: Red Sox Call Up Superstar Prospect Marcelo Mayer After Alex Bregman Injury: Report

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News