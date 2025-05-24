Red Sox Call Up Superstar Prospect Marcelo Mayer After Alex Bregman Injury: Report
Two down, one to go.
Entering the 2025 season, the Boston Red Sox had a "big three" of top prospects that had fans over the moon. They included second baseman Kristian Campbell, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, and outfielder Roman Anthony.
Campbell has been with the big-league club since Opening Day. But because of the Red Sox's position player logjam, Mayer and Anthony had been stuck in Triple-A, despite both putting up standout numbers to begin the season.
That all changed with superstar third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a quad injury on Friday. It appears the two-time All-Star is headed to the injured list, and his absence has left an opening for the Red Sox to bring Mayer to The Show.
On Saturday, the Red Sox called up Mayer to make his major league debut, per multiple reports. Katie Morrison O'Day of MassLive first reported that the 22-year-old was receiving congratulations in the Worcester Red Sox's clubhouse, then Christopher Smith of MassLive confirmed that the youngster was headed to Fenway Park.
At the time of publication, no official announcement has been made about Bregman heading to the injured list, which would figure to be the counter-move for Mayer joining the active roster.
In 43 games with Triple-A Worcester this season, Mayer slashed .271/.347/.471. He clubbed nine home runs and racked up an impressive 43 RBI to lead all International League hitters.
Mayer is ranked as the second-best prospect in the Red Sox's system by MLB Pipeline, and the eighth-best in all of baseball. Anthony, a 21-year-old outfielder, is number one both in the Boston system and in the entire sport.
The Red Sox play the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, when Mayer just might make his highly anticipated major league debut.
