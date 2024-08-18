Here's How Red Sox Star Liam Hendriks Did In First Appearance Back
The Boston Red Sox will get an important upgrade for their bullpen in the near future.
Boston's bullpen hasn't been as good in the second half of the season as it was in the first half. The Red Sox will need the bullpen to step up down the stretch if they want to make a run for a postseason spot and they could get a massive piece on the mound soon.
The Red Sox signed star reliever Liam Hendriks in free agency this past offseason but he hasn't appeared in a big league game yet this season. He is coming off Tommy John surgery but has been progressing and took a massive step forward in his recovery on Sunday as he pitched for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Hendriks pitched one inning and impressed with a perfect outing, according to MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O'Day.
"Perfect inning for Liam Hendriks in Worcester," Morrison-O'Day said. "A fly out and two ground outs. 11 pitches, (nine) strikes."
Hendriks won't return to Fenway Park right away and likely will make five or six appearances at the minor league level, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Liam Hendriks just pitched one inning for Triple-A Worcester," McCaffrey said. "Fly out to center, soft ground out fielded by the catcher, ground out to short. Threw 11 pitches/9 strikes, hit 95 mph, and threw CBs. His first appearance since TJ surgery last August. Shooting for 6-8 rehab appearances."
The fact that Boston could get Hendriks soon should give Red Sox fans hope.
