Red Sox Star To Reach Important Milestone On Sunday, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox could get a massive lift in the near future.
Boston's bullpen has struggled since the All-Star break but could get an upgrade soon as three-time All-Star and two-time Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award winner Liam Hendriks will begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Sunday, according to MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O'Day.
"WooSox manager Chad Tracy said Liam Hendriks is scheduled to pitch (Sunday) in Worcester," Morrison-O'Day said. "Likely will be a short outing."
Hendriks signed with the Red Sox this past offseason and it was expected that he would miss time as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. The righty has been one of the best relievers in baseball over the last five years and if all goes well with Worcester, should be back in the big leagues in the near future.
It has been a long road to recovery for Hendriks, but if he even is a fraction of what he was over the last few years, he will add another dependable arm to the Boston bullpen down the stretch. The Red Sox are right in the mix for a playoff spot and adding someone like Hendriks into the fold could help take Boston over the top.
Pairing Hendriks with fellow star closer Kenley Jansen should be a scary sight for opposing teams. Things seem to be looking up for the Red Sox at this point and Hendriks could be a game-changer.
