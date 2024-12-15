Inside The Red Sox

Here’s Next Blockbuster Move Red Sox Should Make After Garrett Crochet Deal

Will the Red Sox make another big trade before the offseason ends?

Patrick McAvoy

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
If the Boston Red Sox want to contend in 2025, they should be in the market for one more starting pitcher.

Boston has had success already this offseason landing Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. There are other moves out there worth making for the Red Sox. One more Boston should make is a trade with the San Diego Padres for Dylan Cease.

There have been rumors that Cease is available and MLB Network's Jon Morosi recently reported that the Red Sox had interest in him.

The Red Sox are among the teams with interest in Dylan Cease," Morosi said. "He is an option for them on the trade market if Burnes and Fried sign elsewhere."

Cease is just 28 years old and is set to make roughly $13 million in 2025. If the Padres really are looking to move him, he's the type of pitcher Boston could bring in for pretty cheap for 2025 with the hopes of extending him.

Cease has a career of 3,75 ERA and more importantly, is a workhorse. He led the league in starts in three of the last four years. He hasn't made less than 32 starts in a season since 2020. He's someone that's young enough that Boston could help build the rotation around.

A starting rotation featuring Crochet, Cease, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford would be among the best in baseball. This should be Boston's priority.

